Magic: The Gathering Reveals LGS-Exclusive Chandra Signature Spellbook

While all eyes in the Magic: The Gathering world are largely focused on tomorrow’s Core 2021 set preview, Wizards of the Coast has quietly revealed the latest addition to its limited-run Signature Spellbook series. First introduced in 2018, each so-called Spellbook contains reprints of several cards associated with a specific Planeswalker as well as the respective individual themselves, with previous collections being themed after iconic characters such as Jace Beleren and Gideon Jura.

As per Wizards’ official announcement earlier this week, human Planeswalker Chandra Nalaar is next in line to get the spotlight with her own bundle, containing eight gorgeously illustrated cards. The entire set, which features alternate art borders, will go on sale later this month exclusively at local game stores and you can check them out in all their glory for yourselves below.

Signature Spellbook: Chandra Contents

Chandra, Torch of Defiance

Cathartic Reunion

Fiery Confluence

Past in Flames

Pyroblast

Pyromancer Ascension

Rite of Flame

Young Pyromancer

It’s worth noting, too, that one additional premium foil version of any of the above will be randomly inserted into each box, meaning you’ll either need to purchase multiple copies or brave the secondary market to complete a master set, assuming, of course, that you even break the seal in the first place. Those intending to make this a day one purchase can show their love of Chandra and red decks starting June 26th by stopping by their nearest participating store. If you’re not sure where that is, hitting the link below will take you straight to Wizards’ store locator page.

As for tomorrow’s aforementioned Magic: The Gathering Core 2021 reveal, we’ll be covering all of the previews right here, so stay tuned!