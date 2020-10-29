Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Planeswalker For Commander Legends

Preview season for Magic: The Gathering set Commander Legends is well underway. Over the last week, various influencers and other outlets have been revealing new cards for the first-ever commander product designed to be drafted and suffice it to say, Wizards of the Coast hasn’t held back in printing some of the most powerful creatures, spells and Planeswalkers ever for the format.

Fans who have been keeping tabs on all the news surrounding Magic‘s final expansion of 2020 will, of course, be well aware of the various leaks preceding Wizards’ official spoilers, an early taster, it turns out, which ended up originating from a stolen eBay listing. Those have since been proven to be legitimate, however, so if you’ve yet to check out the cards preemptively showcased by AminoApps user NoUsernamePls, see here.

As for today’s highlights, you can check them out in the gallery below:

While all the above certainly have a place in decks of the appropriate color, new Planeswalker, Jeska, Thrice Reborn is a cut above the rest. With the traditional strategy of mono red decks being to close out the game as soon as possible, Jeska’s cheap cost and incredibly strong Loyalty skills make her a dangerous commander to go up against. And as if that wasn’t already intimidating enough, the fire-loving warrior also has access to Commander Legends‘ Partner mechanic.

For those not aware of how the keyword works, any card with the aforementioned ability can be partnered with another also labelled as such, therefore making both usable in a deck. Whether Jeska will prove to be too potent is a question that players will no doubt be debating over the next few weeks, though even if those concerns come true, Wizards of the Coast will likely do what’s necessary and intervene with bans in order to restore balance. Watch this space.

Magic: The Gathering – Commander Legends releases next month, November 20th, for tabletop and Online.