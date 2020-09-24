Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Secret Lair Collection For Zendikar

On the off-chance that you haven’t already spent a good chunk of money on Magic: The Gathering‘s latest expansion, Wizards of the Coast is doing its best to squeeze just a few more pennies out of your wallet. Starting tomorrow, September 25th, pre-orders for Secret Lair: Zendikar Revisited will open and, as is tradition for these types of exclusive products, you’ll only have an extremely short window of time in order to secure a copy (or two).

Regular and foil variants ($29.99 and $39.99 respectively) of the five-card set will be available on the aforementioned date, both of which include the following:

1x Showcase Admonition Angel

1x Showcase Roil Elemental

1x Showcase Zulaport Cutthroat

1x Showcase Warren Instigator

1x Showcase Avenger of Zendikar

Those interested can browse the gallery below for some preview images of both versions:

It’s worth noting, of course, that all the above are reprints of cards included in 2009’s original Zendikar, placing them far beyond the realms of Standard-legal. Given the price associated with these, though, it’s unlikely that you’ll want to shuffle them into any old Modern deck. What you likely will use on a regular basis, however, is a special themed sleeve for Magic: The Gathering Arena included with every box. Codes for these can be found in both regular and foil versions of the collection, so you needn’t be concerned with missing out by not picking up the more expensive of the two.

As for Zendikar Rising, the final Standard set release of 2020 is also out tomorrow, and is followed in November with the first-ever dedicated booster box for singleton formats, Commander Legends. See here for everything we know so far about the latter.