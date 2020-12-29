Marvel’s Avengers Is Seemingly Teasing The Next New Character

Marvel’s Avengers arrived with great fanfare earlier this year, promising to let gamers take control of Earth’s mightiest heroes and live out their MCU dreams. Sadly it didn’t work out like publishers Square Enix had hoped. Despite a moderately entertaining single-player campaign starring Ms Marvel, the meat of the game turned out to be an extremely repetitive online brawler in which you beat up boring robots for samey cosmetics.

It launched to mixed reviews and players paid attention, resulting in the game being largely responsible for Square Enix’s HD Games Business unit posting an estimated loss of around $63m. Now, four months on from its release, there’s only around a thousand people playing it any one time – a 96% drop – meaning it’s effectively on life support.

But the developer will be hoping that some incoming high-profile DLC injects a bit of life into it. We recently got our first DLC hero in Kate Bishop and now it seems they’re gearing up for the next character. The Avengers website has just added a “coming soon” icon for their next person, so we may get an announcement imminently. Check it out:

Consensus seems to be that this will be Hawkeye/Clint Barton, who will wrap up the story of the Kate Bishop DLC. If true, this won’t exactly set the world on fire as we just got a bow and arrow hero in Kate. Oh well, rumor has it we’ll be getting Black Panther in early 2021 so that might spark some interest in this game. We also know Spider-Man will be hitting the game at some point, though this is unlikely to kick off a second wave of popularity for Marvel’s Avengers as the web-slinger will be exclusive to Sony consoles.

It looks like Marvel’s Avengers will go down as a cautionary tale for developers not to assume that players will buy something purely because of the license. Maybe the smart thing to do would be to ditch the disappointing post-game multiplayer mode and focus on single-player episodes that are as good as the core campaign. Honestly, the Kate Bishop DLC was a decent (if short) first try so maybe the future for this game isn’t too gloomy.