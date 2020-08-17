Marvel’s Avengers Beta Datamine Reveals Tons Of Unannounced Characters

Marvel’s Avengers fans with access to the upcoming title’s ongoing beta have discovered some interesting details buried within its otherwise unseen files.

How extensive is this particular leak, you ask? Well, to give you an idea, dataminers have uncovered the names of over 15 well-known characters from the Marvel universe, all of which developer Crystal Dynamics could be planning to introduce as free post-launch DLC. We already know, of course, that Hawkeye and Spider-Man – the latter of which is a PlayStation exclusive, much to the chagrin of many – will be joining the fight against A.I.M. in the future, but by no means will they be the only reinforcements to be called on.

As is always the case with these sorts of leaks, it’s worth noting that while references to all of the unconfirmed characters have been extracted straight from the game, plans are never set in stone. There’s a good chance that most will make the cut, of course, but don’t be surprised if many never see the light of day.

In any case, here’s the full list:

Ant-Man

The Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

Some incredibly interesting picks there, no doubt, though some, such as War Machine and Kate Bishop (Clint Barton’s successor to the Hawkeye mantle) are strange, to say the least.

Users over on Reddit believe that those superheroes with similar skillsets to the existing cast could, in fact, be introduced as “echoes”: different characters that would be functionally identical in terms of gameplay. That would certainly be a clever workaround for Crystal’s decision not to allow multiple of the same hero on a single team.

In addition to the above, references to Deathlok, Vindicator, Ultron and Red Hulk are all present in the same datamine, though none are categorized as being unlockable, meaning players are unlikely to ever take direct control of them. Unsurprising, considering their status as villains.

Marvel’s Avengers is out next month, September 4th, for Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PC and Stadia. Are any of Earth’s greatest protectors mentioned above on your own personal wish list, though? Let us know in the comments below!