Marvel’s Avengers LEGO Sets Reveal More New Characters For The Game

New tie-in LEGO sets for Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming Marvel’s Avengers appear to have revealed numerous previously unannounced characters for the game.

Pushed back from its original May 2020 launch by several months, the developer has since remained relatively quiet in terms of providing new details, with the most recent trailer, released last month, more or less rehashing various sequences and gameplay fans first saw following last year’s E3. Radio silence is often considered to be cause for concern in the industry, though, in this instance, no news is likely good news. Crystal will assuredly be keen to put the extra few months to good use by polishing what’s already shaping up to be a solid action-adventure title.

In the interim, toy company LEGO, which has previously revealed a number of tie-in sets for Marvel’s Avengers, has recently showcased several additional products in the line, images of which you can check out below.

Perhaps the most major revelation of all to come out of today’s developments is the apparent confirmation that supervillain MODOK will indeed play a pivotal role in the game’s narrative, likely as the mysterious leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics or A.I.M. for short. War Machine, Loki, Captain Marvel and Nick Fury are among some of the other characters seen, though it’s worth noting that their presence here doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll make an appearance in-game. Given that most, if not all, of the above have already featured heavily in Marvel’s prequel comic book series, however, you can likely expect them to show up, if only as as a cameo.

Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia. See here for the latest trailer.