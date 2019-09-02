New Marvel’s Avengers Spotlight Trailer Is All About Captain America

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have certainly seen better days in Marvel’s Avengers. Following a catastrophic disaster wrought by Taskmaster in San Francisco, the world has grown weary of its superpowered protectors and seen fit to outlaw vigilantism regardless of intentions. In light of their predicament, Hulk, Thor, Iron Man and Black Widow have gone their separate ways, with Captain America seemingly presumed to have perished in the explosion that caused the whole mess.

We know differently, of course. The star-spangled super-soldier will inevitably be reunited with his friends and colleagues during Marvel’s Avengers‘ course of events and will be playable. How long fans will be forced to wait before brandishing his iconic Vibranium shield post-tutorial remains to be seen but rest assured, he’s receiving just as much of developer Crystal Dynamics’ attention as the rest of the cast.

In fact, Marvel has seen fit release a new spotlight trailer starring none other than Steve Rogers himself. Check out the video above for a full profile of the character, an indulgent overview of his (somewhat contentious) costume and yes, even some brand new gameplay.

“With Gamescom & the Marvel’s Avengers gameplay reveal behind us, it’s time to get to know our heroes! First up – Super-Soldier and Brooklyn-born Steve Rogers,” reads Marvel’s description, so fans can likely expect each individual member of the Avengers to receive similar treatment in the near future. Until that time, however, there’s plenty of exciting news to pore over. Following last week’s confirmation that villainous group A.I.M. will play an integral narrative role, many believe that the institution’s current leader and supervillain MODOK will play the role of one of the main antagonists. See here for all the details.

Marvel’s Avengers releases May 15th, 2020 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia.