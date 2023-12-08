‘Marvel’s Blade’ game release window, plot, trailer, and more

One of the most welcome surprises to come out of the Game Awards 2023 was the announcement that a Blade video game was in development. But what do we know about the upcoming title?

The trailer gives very little a way, it’s a short 90 second teaser, but it was enough to make Blade fans go wild. To be fair, we’ve had the promise of a Blade movie cruelly snatched away so many times now that I’ve lost count. Apparently the film has a release date of November 7th 2025, but I’m not holding my breath. This is the first time the daywalker has had any mainstream attention since 2007, so yeah, the trailer has got fans hyped.

But what do we actually know about the game?

Not a lot if we’re being honest. We know that Bethesda Softworks and Marvel Games are publishing the title, but the studio developing it is actually Arkane Lyon. For those who haven’t heard of them they actually have a pretty solid list of games under their belt including Deathloop and the Dishonored series, so these guys hopefully know what they’re doing.

The rest of the information comes from what the developer’s of the game shared at the Game Awards. Marvel Games VP/creative director Bill Rosemann and Arkane Lyon studio/game director Dinga Bakaba gave fans a little more info regarding the upcoming game. Bakaba revealed that he wanted to give the “wildest take on a superhero that we both love.”

Rosemann went into a little more detail on what the gameplay would be like too, assuring fans that it would be “a mature action adventure game, single player, where you get to play blade your way.” Bakaba also confirmed that it would be third person, all of which has come as welcome news to fans who just want a great story driven narrative with fun gameplay.

What is the story and setting?

Image via Marvel Games

We don’t know a lot about the story right now, other than the fact that it will presumably feature Blade killing a bunch of vampires like he usually does. As for the setting, if it’s not already evident from the trailer, the story takes place in Paris which is kind of given away by the French speaking voice warning people that the sun is setting and that civilians should stay inside.

When can we expect to see the Blade game?

Image via GameSpot

The bad news is that it will probably be a long wait. There hasn’t been a date given as of yet, that’s mainly because it seems that development has only just kicked off. Triple A games usually take a few years to develop so we could be seeing this come out after the Blade movie at this rate, then again, with Marvel’s track record of pushing back the film’s release date, maybe not.