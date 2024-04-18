Image via Supergiant Games
Category:
Gaming

Melinoe: The ‘Hades 2’ protagonist, explained

Things are even darker this time around.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 06:04 am

Hades 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2020’s Hades (a.k.a. one of the indie games of the decade), is on its way and with a brand new protagonist. 

Recommended Videos

The first game starred Zagreus, the (hot) son of Hades, as he tries to escape the underworld over and over again. As Zagreus, players interact with other familiar mythological characters and die — and we mean, like, a lot — as they work on solving the mystery at the center of Zag’s quest to escape.

After the events of Hades, it wouldn’t make sense for Zagreus to be the main character in the sequel. This time around, his sister, Melinoë, will be fighting against an evil unlike any we saw in the first game: Chronos, the Titan of Time. The roguelike gameplay and aesthetic look to be the same but a character like Melinoë is already a big change from Zagreus. 

Who is Melinoë in Hades 2

Even if you’ve delved into Greek mythology, there’s a chance you haven’t heard of Melinoë before Hades 2 was announced. The game reveal trailer implies Melinoë is the daughter of Hades and in some myths, this is true.

In the Greek myths, Melinoë is the daughter of Hades and Persephone, but in the Orphic religion, she is the daughter of Zeus and Persephone. In that tale, Zeus disguises himself as Hades before impregnating Persephone (Zeus really makes an ass out of himself in the majority of these myths, doesn’t he?). To make things even more confusing, followers of Orphism once believed Zeus and Hades were the same being, which means Melinoë is the child of Zeus, Hades, and Persephone.

While Hades did occasionally play with a darker tone, Melinoë’s backstory would make for a more serious plot, but it’s possible it won’t go the “Zeus is her dad” route. Zagreus is also a son of Zeus in Orphic mythology but the first game didn’t explore that angle. The sequel may go in a different direction as well. During the technical test, Supergiant points out Melinoë is “believed to be connected to Hades as potentially his daughter” so they may be intentionally keeping it open-ended.

Hades 2 featuring Melinoe
via Supergiant Games

Parents aside, Melinoë is the goddess of ghosts, nightmares, and madness according to the Orphic Hymns. She’s described as being “saffron-veiled” and her body is half black and half white, to reflect her godly heritage; her skeletal arm in Hades 2 is a cool take on her mythical appearance. 

In Greek Mythology, Melinoë was often associated with Hecate and a witch in her own right. While the two goddesses have separate identities, Melinoë is sometimes described as a manifestation of Hecate. It will be interesting to see how her relationship with Hecate unfolds in Hades 2; will the student outpace the master? Are the two connected in a deeper way? A release date can’t come soon enough.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Here are the 15 best split-screen games on Xbox Game Pass
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here are the 15 best split-screen games on Xbox Game Pass
Nahila Bonfiglio and others Nahila Bonfiglio and others Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Knight Titus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show, explained
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
Knight Titus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article When did ‘Warhammer 40K’ come out?
Category: Gaming
Gaming
When did ‘Warhammer 40K’ come out?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Aaron Moten in Fallout
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed
Meg Thomas, Jeff Johansen, and Ada Wong from Dead By Daylight
Category: Gaming
Gaming
All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Here are the 15 best split-screen games on Xbox Game Pass
Category: Gaming
Gaming
Here are the 15 best split-screen games on Xbox Game Pass
Nahila Bonfiglio and others Nahila Bonfiglio and others Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Knight Titus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show, explained
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
Knight Titus in the ‘Fallout’ TV show, explained
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article When did ‘Warhammer 40K’ come out?
Category: Gaming
Gaming
When did ‘Warhammer 40K’ come out?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Aaron Moten in Fallout
Category: TV
TV
Gaming
Gaming
‘Fallout’ TV show ending, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed
Meg Thomas, Jeff Johansen, and Ada Wong from Dead By Daylight
Category: Gaming
Gaming
All ‘Dead by Daylight’ survivors, listed
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 15, 2024
Author
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.