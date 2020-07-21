Home / gaming

Microsoft Reportedly Plans To Make Xbox Live Gold Completely Free

By 2 hours ago
x

The requirement of purchasing a subscription in order to enjoy the entire suite of online options available on Xbox could soon be a thing of the past, it seems.

Prolific industry insider Klobrille – who has accurately leaked a number of details concerning Microsoft’s console in the past – appeared on a ResetEra thread discussing the company’s upcoming games showcase over the weekend, many of which heavily imply that paid-for services such as Xbox Live Gold are destined for the scrap heap. Responding to a previous comment speculating that Microsoft could intend to have Game Pass absorb Gold and combine everything into a single $10 monthly fee, Klobrille responded with the following:

Yea … No.

XBL Gold is an artificial barrier that prevents a frictionless ecosystem between consoles, PC, and xCloud. That’s why it’s a problem and significantly raising the entry cost for online multiplayer would only make the situation worse and practically kill their console online population.

Gears-of-War

When prompted to further elaborate, Klobrille concluded with: “The question is not if the online multiplayer paywall falls. The question is when.” Assuming all of the second-hand information up to this point turns out to be true, then, it would mark a colossal change to the way Microsoft generates revenue through the Xbox brand and would immediately give it a leg-up on Sony in regards to accessibility. On what’s now looking like a related note, the software giant recently confirmed that 12-month Gold subscriptions are no longer available – a surefire sign that it’s in the process of making some form of internal transition.

As for when fans can expect to receive a definitive answer on the topic, it could come as soon as later this week, July 23rd, when the long-awaited Xbox Series X games showcase takes place. Watch this space for further developments.

Source: ResetEra

Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...