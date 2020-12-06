Mortal Kombat 11 Reportedly Adding Deathstroke And Smoke DLC

Mortal Kombat 11 players concerned that this year’s DLC expansion was intended to be the fighting game’s last needn’t worry, as there’s even more on the way.

That’s according to a new leak emerging on Reddit (H/T, @SkaVorah), at least, which claims to have gotten hold of internal correspondence between members of NetherRealm Studios. The email chain, which doesn’t specify a sender or, indeed, the names of any recipients, makes explicit reference to a Kombat Pack 3 scheduled to launch in several months’ time and will contain a total of four playable characters. These will be split in a 3:1 ratio between returning MK icons and guest combatants and the full line-up, in no particular order, is as follows:

Except for Smoke (who has repeatedly topped DLC wish lists), all the above are unexpected, to say the least. Neither Havik nor Sareena, for example, have been seen in a mainline Mortal Kombat title since the early 2000s Armageddon trilogy, making them both noteworthy potential additions. As for Deathstroke, fans of DC Comics will be well aware of the character and his background as an expert marksman. A member of the infamous Suicide Squad, Slade Wilson’s inclusion here would make perfect sense, given that a soft reboot film of the same name is scheduled for release next summer.

This is assuming, of course, that all the above proves true, though given how reliable leaks of this kind have been in the past for Mortal Kombat 11, we’d be surprised if the reality were any different. In any case, be sure to watch this space for more updates and feel free to leave a comment down below letting us know who you’d like to see as future DLC.