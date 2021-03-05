Mortal Kombat Producer Confirms A Popular Character Was Cut From The Reboot

Boasting a roster that has only grown exponentially since the series first made its debut back in 1992, NetherRealm Studios is certainly never at a loss for who (and what) to pick for each release of Mortal Kombat. From poster boys such as Scorpion and Sub-Zero to lesser-known entities like Nitara and Onaga, fans and pundits alike have attempted, over the years, to rank every last participant in the ancient tournament with an objective as well as subjective eye, each varying wildly from the last.

It goes without saying, then, that everyone has their own favorites that they’d love to see immortalized in this year’s live-action adaptation, despite the fact that cramming all into a single film is nigh on impossible if it has any hope of being received well. It’s worth noting that Annihilation, the sequel to Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1995 original, tried to do exactly that and utterly failed to establish for itself the same level of adoration as its predecessor.

Be that as it may, producer Todd Garner recently revealed that the crew made the decision early on not to get bogged down with attempting to cater to a millions-strong audience. Inevitably, this would lead to several characters who appeared in initial drafts getting cut early on, one of which would end up being Rain. Speaking at a set visit attended by the press, he recalls how the Edenian warrior, who has command over the elements of water and lightning, was ultimately dropped for bearing too much similarity to another fighter (Reptile).

What similarities he’s referring to, we’re not entirely sure, as neither entity shares the same homeland, let alone race or appearance, but it’s confirmation, nonetheless, that Rain is out, though not necessarily for good. Garner is eager to remind attendees that future sequels (assuming they ever materialize), have every chance of introducing those cut or otherwise omitted from the first installment, so never say never.

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and on HBO Max beginning April 16th.