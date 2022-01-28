Good Smile Company has announced the next lineup in their popular Nendoroid line, and it features characters from some of our favorite recent anime and a surprise appearance from a popular video game protagonist.

The Japanese hobbyist and figure company launched the Nendoroid line in 2006, featuring chibi designs of characters from popular anime, manga, and video games, coming with detachable parts for posing and even swappable faceplates to change a figure’s expression.

With characters ranging from Link to Hatsune Mike to Sully, the possibilities for each new lineup are endless. This new lineup includes shonen manga and anime protagonists like Bojji and Jolyne, alongside a manga-spinoff take on The Witcher’s Geralt next to hololive’s VTuber Oozora Subaru.

Here’s a complete list of new characters releasing throughout 2022:

Bojji & Kage from Ranking of Kings

Jolyne Cujoh from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Geralt: Ronin Ver. from The Witcher: Ronin

Arthur from Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Zagreus from Hades

Oozora Subaru from hololive production

Based on responses on social media, Zagreus looks to be the most anticipated new release. The protagonist of Supergiant’s hit indie roguelike Hades, Zag’s figure comes with his Stygius blade, Aegis shield, and a bottle of nectar.

From @SupergiantGames' "Hades" comes a Nendoroid of Zagreus! Nendoroid Zagreus comes with two infernal arms—Stygius, the Blade of the Underworld and Aegis, the Shield of Chaos—and more! Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/b1qJ6IBjo3#hades #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/6w4qzx5kE2 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) January 27, 2022

“There’ve been statues of the Olympians for thousands of years, why shouldn’t Zag get one,” Supergiant asked on Twitter.

Have you seen this lad??👀💀🔥 The official Nendoroid of Zagreus is now up for preorder at the link below! (There've been statues of the Olympians for thousands of years, why shouldn't Zag get one, right?) #HadesGame https://t.co/Iw3ugRRvhq — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) January 27, 2022

Each figurine is available for pre-order in the U.S. via Good Smile’s regional web store.