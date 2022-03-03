Netflix is launching an interactive trivia game

Netflix has always pushed boundaries; from its original movies-by-mail format, to its original-content evolution, the streaming giant has never been afraid to try something a little different. And Netflix’s newest idea is an intriguing combination of old and new.

Netflix has announced an interactive trivia game that will hit the service on April 1st. Called Trivia Quest, Netflix describes the game as: “our first daily, interactive trivia series, based on etermax’s hit Trivia Crack, the #1 multi-platform trivia franchise in the world.”

The game will launch one episode a day for the entirety of April. The game will use a similar format to the original Trivia Crack mobile game. Each show will contain 24 questions, all in the classic trivia multiple-choice format, with the first 12 questions being easy, and the second 12 more challenging. And before you assume that the subject matter is just Netflix shows, the press release promises broad-based questions, covering “science, history, entertainment, sports, art, and geography.”

Moreover, according to Netflix, a “narrative twist” will set the series apart from other quiz game apps. Per the press release, Trivia Quest will take players “on a mission to help our hero, Willy, rescue the animated citizens of Trivia Land from the Evil Rocky,” a baddie who seeks to horde all of the world’s knowledge. Meaning players will have to keep their wits about them to come out victorious and save Trivia Land.

There will also be a progression element to the game; as players answer questions and rack up points to reach certain thresholds, they will unlock animations “inspired by Netflix favorites,” as well as freeing characters from Evil Rocky’s dungeon. Netflix also teases that each quiz will have a “definitive ending,” though they’re keeping it under wraps until the game is released.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has crafted interactive experiences based on their top shows; see 2018’s choose-your-adventure-style movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Netflix has also been pushing into the games industry heavily in recent years, and in 2021 added a series of games to their popular app, including some titles based on Netflix properties alongside some original games. At the time, Netflix said, “if you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone.”



Come April, it remains to be seen (and played) whether Trivia Quest will represent a successful step in the Netflix evolution.