New Details For Cancelled Superman Video Game Revealed By Developer

How do you make a challenging video game when the central character is essentially a god among men, unable to be harmed or killed via conventional means? The answer to such a question is simple: nobody, not even developers with years of experience making some of the best digital entertainment of all time, knows how to crack such as a resilient nut.

Such is the unique problem presented by DC’s Superman that the superhero has been largely avoided in recent years, especially regarding standalone adventures where the Man of Steel is front and center. Multiple attempts at repurposing the Kryptonian’s sheer strength and powers for the gaming world have been made over the years, of course, with one such venture resulting in what’s considered to be one of the worst ever made, i.e. Superman 64.

Some of these, such as Star Wars: Rogue Squadron II developer Factor 5’s take on Metropolis’ protector, on the other hand, never even saw the light of day. According to that project’s lead designer, Twitter user Salvatrix, their own take on the comic book icon had originally been a tie-in for Bryan Singer’s canceled movie featuring Kal-El, eventually expanding in scope to become its own beast.

And videos! This was our first playable prototype during pre-production. Obviously art is still placeholder, though more polished assets are starting to get swapped in such as Supes and Zod.



But it shows brawling while crashing through offices!

In addition to sharing some concept art and gameplay for an early prototype, Salvatrix reveals that Factor 5’s ambitious adaptation would eventually fall victim to the 2008 financial crisis, which would ultimately indirectly result in the studio’s closure.

Sadly, no such replacement has surfaced in the years since then, though at the very least, Rocksteady’s upcoming action-adventure, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is known to feature Superman, though not in the way you might expect. It has been a hot minute since any updates on that title have surfaced, though you can find out everything we know so far by heading over here.