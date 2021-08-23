New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga News Coming At Gamescom

Amidst fears that Traveller’s Tales had encountered an impassable roadblock during the production of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the studio has finally broken months of silence to confirm that the ambitious title is still very much alive and kicking. For those not aware, the developer confirmed earlier this year that the blocky adventure game, which encompasses all nine entries in the mainline Star Wars film franchise, had suffered a delay. To make matters worse, no revised release date was provided either, leaving fans completely in the dark.

Fortunately, those dark days have finally been forced into retreat by the beacon of hope and bearer of good news that is Geoff Keighley, who confirmed over the weekend that The Skywalker Saga will be making an appearance at this year’s Gamescom. As was the case last year, 2021’s iteration of the convention will be a digital-only affair due to COVID-19, though audiences tuning in to watch can still expect plenty of reveals.

Wednesday! Don't miss a world premiere new look at LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (@LSWGame)@gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST.



Interestingly, Keighley refers to this showcase as a world premiere providing a new look at LEGO Star Wars, potentially implying that the root cause of its earlier delay required Traveller’s Tales to completely revamp several portions of the original. Whatever the case, this long-awaited update (fingers crossed) could be accompanied by a revised release date, though failing that, more gameplay is a definite shoo-in.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. The upcoming title features more than 300 playable characters residing in a galaxy far, far away. See here for the confirmed roster as it currently stands.