New Resident Evil Village PC Performance Patch Now Live

A new patch for the Steam version of Resident Evil Village is now available to download, hopefully bringing to end months of frustration among PC gamers.

Unlike consoles, which have their own in-built security measures and anti-piracy systems (and therefore require no third-party program to safeguard content), desktop presents an altogether different ball game. Publishers, especially those responsible for delivering AAA content such as Capcom and Ubisoft, have historically been on the receiving end of heavy criticism for their implementation of Denuvo DRM (digital rights management), as the software is often found to cause unintended side effects.

Capcom found itself with egg on its face earlier this year when hackers discovered that Denuvo was directly responsible for instances of stuttering, claims that were subsequently backed up by Digital Foundry in an independent investigation. The studio swiftly released an update to address these issues which, while successful, failed to remedy other long-standing complaints, most notably an inability of certain CPUs to launch the game. Fortunately, that should be a thing of the past now, thanks to the arrival of yet another patch.

A second Resident Evil Village performance patch is releasing on Steam starting August 24th UTC. The patch addresses the following:



– Fixed an issue where certain CPUs were unable to launch the game

– Minor fine-tuning of certain graphical processes August 20, 2021

With any luck, this should eliminate the last of Resident Evil Village‘s lingering launch woes, and just as well. The last thing Capcom will want is bad PR when it comes time to release the sequel’s recently announced DLC, though we imagine, judging by its reminder back in the summer that production had only just begun, that the potential continuation of Ethan, Rose, and Chris’ story is still a ways off.

Until then, there’s plenty to look forward to for fans of the franchise, including a Netflix series starring Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, as well as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a feature film reboot scheduled for release in November. See here for everything we know, so far, about the latter.