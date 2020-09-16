Watch: First Trailer For Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach Revealed

One of the more surprising announcements made during Sony’s anticipated PlayStation 5 showcase earlier today was undoubtedly Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

For the latest entry in the popular indie horror series, it would seem, based on the short cinematic shown, that developer Steel Wool Studios and creator Scott Cawthon have ponied up considerably more cash. Where these funds have come from isn’t immediately clear, though considering its inclusion in Sony’s games lineup, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that the platform holder has given its financial backing to what will be the series’ eighth mainline release, not counting spinoffs.

As far as gameplay goes, we’ve yet to see anything substantial, as the announcement trailer only briefly shows what’s presumed to be Security Breach‘s setting. A short story description does shed some further light on what fans can expect, though, and reads as follows:

Hey, kids! Do you want pizza?! Well, Fazbear Entertainment has spared no expense developing the world’s most extreme family fun center – Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex! At three stories tall, it’s the flashiest, raddest, rockingist, safest pizzeria the universe has ever seen. Of course, Freddy and the band are excited to meet you! Utilizing the latest in animatronic technology, you can actually party with the stars themselves. So, on your next birthday, let Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex make you a SUPERSTAR!

The titular Freddy Fazbear and his fellow band of murderous animatronics will return, once more, to scare the living daylights out of any soul brave enough to play Security Breach, then, and one can only assume that the distorted voice heard in the trailer is that of the troupe’s leader himself. In terms of a release date, nothing beyond a vague 2020 window has been mentioned in any official capacity, though it’s now known that PlayStation owners will have exclusive access to the game on consoles for the first three months of release.

While we await more details on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, be sure to let us know down below what you’re hoping to see from this seemingly big budget sequel when it arrives this Holiday season!