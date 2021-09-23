Nintendo Announces Monster Hunter Rise Expansion

Capcom’s expansion Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak was announced with a short trailer shown during today’s Nintendo Direct. Capcom celebrated the announcement on Twitter sharing a link to the expansion’s official website.

“The work of a Hunter never truly ends. A new, ominous chapter is about to unfold in the Monster Hunter Rise saga: enter the monstrous expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in Summer 2022.” Official Sunbreak Website

The expansion will feature “an all-new storyline with more new monsters, new locales, gameplay elements, a new quest rank, and more” according to its official website. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will release simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC in Summer 2022.