‘One Piece Pirate Warriors 4’ coming to Xbox Game Pass on Dec. 9

Xbox Game Pass looks to continue bolstering its lineup to round out 2021, and along with a handful of other highly anticipated additions, it’s bringing a game from an iconic anime franchise, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

On Dec. 9, One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 will be joining Xbox Game Pass for users on both Xbox and PC.

Look who is sailing into Xbox Game Pass!



ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4 will be available December 9th on @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/PBYjuDJIAc — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) December 1, 2021

The 2020 action adventure game lets players take on the role of members of the Straw Hat Crew and others from the franchise, including popular characters like Luffy, Zoro, Shanks, and Ace.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based game library available for players on Xbox and PC. The library already boasts a ton of legacy titles along with new hits like Forza 5 and Outlanders. On Wednesday, Microsoft teased further additions to the roster including One Piece Pirate Warriors 4.

Soon is pretty good. before you know it, 'soon' becomes 'now'https://t.co/4aLWDMj1Nz pic.twitter.com/zRiJxC5d4g — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 1, 2021

Other teased games include Among Us, Stardew Valley, Aliens Fireteam Elite, and the long-awaited next addition to the Halo Franchise, Halo Infinite. Dates were not provided for these titles outside of One Piece which was revealed by Bandai Namco.

If you’re a fan of One Piece and haven’t yet tried out the latest game then this is the perfect opportunity as you can score yourself an Xbox Game Pass subscription relatively cheap. If you’re already a subscriber of Game Pass then you should definitely check out this action-adventure set in the world of One Piece.

