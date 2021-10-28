PlayStation Plus Free Games For November Officially Revealed

For PlayStation Plus subscribers itching for the new lineup of free games coming in November, we have good news for you: the roster was officially announced today. As per PlayStation Blog, the new games will include six total available to add to your library starting Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The titles include the epic dodgeball tournament game Knockout City, the social deduction game where you are tasked to play sleuth and detect imposters with Frist Class Trouble, and the weapon-wielding monster-battle-centered fantasy Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning.

There’s also a slew of PlayStation VR titles available in honor of that platform’s 5th anniversary. That includes the space-based survival horror The Persistence, the zombie-tackling The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Before The Fall.

Below is the total lineup.

PlayStation 4 & 5:

Knockout City

First Class Trouble

PlayStation 4 only:

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

PlayStation VR:

The Persistence

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition

Until You Fall

Beware that Knockout City, First Class Trouble, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will only be available until Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. And The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until You Fall are only available until Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

In addition, this is the last chance for PlayStation Plus members to claim the titles Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X as all three games will be leaving on Monday, Nov. 1.

This all comes on the heels of a purported leak of the November titles, which turned out to be true, evidently. Check back with us for all your latest PlayStation Plus news.