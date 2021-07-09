PlayStation Plus Members Can Currently Claim 24 Free Games

PlayStation Plus users are currently spoiled for choice as far as free games are concerned.

Due to the timely overlap of several promotions, members of Sony’s gaming ecosystem have, as of writing, access to 24 different games without having to pay a penny beyond the standard subscription fee. For less than the cost of a single PlayStation 5 title, owners of the next-gen console can purchase a year of PS Plus, in turn making themselves eligible for bountiful free entertainment, beginning with July’s giveaways.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are all on the house as long as they’re downloaded and added to your personal library over the next 30 days or so, though you will, as always, be required to maintain an active membership to keep playing.

In the event that none of the above takes your fancy, a further 20 titles, all falling under the banner PlayStation Plus Collection, are accessible in much the same way. While there’s a good chance that the AAA content available here could be subject to rotation and replacement in the future, the existing list includes big first-party hits such as Bloodborne and Detroit: Become Human, as well as multiple third-party offerings like Fallout 4, Monster Hunter: World and Resident Evil 7.

That brings the grand total up to 23, then, but what of the final complimentary digital adventure? That honor belongs to Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5 which, for the second month on the trot, is enticing prospective and veteran fighting game fans alike to jump in for a round or two of friendly competition. How long this will remain the case isn’t clear, though you’ve got until the end of this month at the very least to take advantage of Sony’s generosity.

For more details on all the above, including how to access the PlayStation Plus Collection, see here.