All 18 PlayStation 4 Games Included In The PlayStation Plus Collection

Though it may have taken months to finally get Sony to spill the beans about when we can expect the PlayStation 5, their massive showcase finally gave us all the information we’ve been waiting to hear – and then some. There are plenty of reasons to be excited for this holiday season, such as the fact that the console will begin rolling out on November 12th, both of its editions will be reasonably priced, and its launch lineup is spectacular. But one unexpected bit of news from Sony aims to offer unrivalled value to existing customers.

PlayStation Plus subscribers buying a PS5 this November will now also get Sony’s PS Plus Collection – a selection of 18 popular PS4 games – at no extra charge. For those who may be new to PlayStation, this added benefit will be an incredible introduction to some of Sony’s first-party hits and quite a few beloved third-party titles that have brought joy to millions. Meanwhile, those who’ve been faithful members for years will find the collection a wonderful way to relive some of their favorite experiences or catch up on missed ones.

Here’s the full list of games available in the PS Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War (2018)

Infamous: Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

It’s yet to be seen whether Sony intends to add even more titles to the list as time rolls on, but even as it stands, the PS Plus Collection is one hell of a deal and seems like the company’s first attempt at a high-value service akin to Microsoft’s Game Pass. Considering PS Plus’ $60 yearly subscription is necessary for voice chatting and online gaming anyways, most people will find that the PS Plus Collection will basically be 18 free games at no additional cost.

PlayStation 5 will launch in many territories, including the US, on November 12th and worldwide on November 19th.