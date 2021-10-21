PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get A Bonus Freebie This Month

Mortal Kombat has been around for nearly three decades and its combination of ninjas, kung fu, magic, and extreme violence has ensured it a place in the hearts of fans across the world. Over the last decade, the franchise has been on a serious hot streak and this month fans have the chance to pick up one of the best games in the series for free via PlayStation Plus, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X.

Admittedly, for many, this isn’t the most exciting prospect. Sony is offering just the base version without any DLC characters, and it’s already available to PS5 owners for free via the PlayStation Collection offer. Despite this, it remains a rock-solid fighting game with an entertaining plot, excellent multiplayer, and some all-time great fatalities.

But it’s worth remembering that there’s free DLC in the store that’s definitely worth redeeming. Many of these are okayish free skins, but OG fans really shouldn’t miss out on the two ‘Klassic Fatalities’ packs that allow you to recreate those Joe Lieberman / Tipper Gore bothering animations from the 1990s in gruesome HD.

With Mortal Kombat 11 now having finished its DLC plans, fans are looking forward to what NetherRealm will turn out next. If their previous pattern is any indication, we may be getting an Injustice 3 announcement soon, though I’d hope work is already beginning on Mortal Kombat 12.

After all, this year’s movie adaptation was relatively warmly received and sequel plans are afoot, so it seems like a smart move to try and get both projects out around the same time.

Though, for now, I’m going to crack some skulls in Mortal Kombat X, as being included in PlayStation Plus has given the online community a shot in the arm.