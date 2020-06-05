PlayStation Plus And Now Subscriptions Are Seeing Heavy Discounts

If you own a PlayStation 4 and somehow haven’t already heard, Sony’s currently holding a mind-boggling number of sales for the console around the world right now. The biggest yet, Days of Play, just recently kicked off for those in the US, bringing with it not just major discounts on some of the best games released over the last decade, but accessories, peripherals and even subscription packages.

Membership for both PS Plus and PlayStation Now is on sale for the next few weeks, so whether it’s for the purposes of a fast-approaching renewal date or a last-minute gift to a friend or loved you’re buying for, it’s definitely worth checking out the following deals:

PlayStation Now Subscription – 12 months — $41.99

PlayStation Now Subscription – 3 months — $19.99

PlayStation Plus Membership – 12 months — $41.99

While neither service is essential, PS Plus not only grants access to the multiplayer components of every game available for the platform but several additional benefits to sweeten the deal. Besides additional opportunities to save money via exclusive discounts – such as those still available as part of a ‘Double Discounts‘ promotion – members receive a monthly bursary as thanks for their patronage in the form of two free games.

Those being given away this month include Activision’s military shooter Call of Duty: WWII and EA’s Star Wars Battlefront II, the latter of which includes several major DLC updates as standard. The most recent of these, Rise of Skywalker, was released to coincide with last year’s film of the same name and introduced several new playable characters and maps. You can read more about that over here or, alternatively, if you’d rather indulge in some online shopping, check out the entire library of games currently on sale during Days of Play.