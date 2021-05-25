PlayStation Plus Surprises Subscribers With New Free Game

Few subscriptions in gaming offer better value than PlayStation Plus. Indeed, just for the free monthly titles alone, it’s more than worth the fee. Sure, not every month is a home run, but more often than not, Sony offers up some incredible games for subscribers to grab without having to pay a penny for them.

May has already brought us EA’s Battlefield 5, Bugbear Entertainment’s Wreckfest and Beam Team Games’ Stranded Deep, which is a solid selection on its own. But now, it seems that the company has decided to sweeten the deal even more by throwing in yet another free game in the form of Capcom Arcade Stadium: Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

It should be noted that you won’t be able to download this via the PS5 console storefront. However, you can still play it on the system through backwards compatibility and grab it on the web version of the PlayStation Store, or on the PS4 itself. You only have until June 1st, though, and obviously, you need to be a PS Plus subscriber. It should also be noted that you’ll require Capcom Arcade Stadium to check it out, but that’s free to download as well.

What exactly is Ghost ‘n Goblins, though? Well, it’s a run and gun platformer from Capcom that’s actually quite a bit of fun. Sure, it isn’t as flashy or meaty as the usual free offerings for PlayStation Plus members, but given that it won’t cost you anything to grab, why not give it a try?

As for June’s offerings, those have yet to be announced, but a previous leak pointed to some exciting titles being on offer and we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as Sony makes things official.