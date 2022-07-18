PokéFans are seeing the light, realizing Pikachu-clones aren’t as useless as once thought

Every time a new Pokémon game comes out, there will always be a “Pikachu clone” out. Whether it’s someone jealous of the yellow mouse or a creature worth competing against the game’s mascot, nothing can beat the love the world has for Pikachu. But that used to be the case until now, as fans expressed their love for the various Pika-clones in the franchise.

Reddit user u/moonphine posted on r/Pokémon why Dedenne from Gen 6 is good. They expressed that they liked Dedenne’s appearance in both the games and anime, loved that it’s a dual electric-fairy type, and believes that it deserves lots of love. This post prompt other PokéFans to share their favorite Pika-clones in the franchise.

For those who don’t know, Dedenne is a 0.65-foot tall Antenna Pokémon that was introduced in Pokémon X & Y. It weighs 4.9 lbs and it currently does not evolve. The anime once pointed out that Dedenne and Pikachu were somewhat alike, making it a defacto Pika-clone in Gen V.

Some Reddit users agreed with OP’s opinion as they also love Dedenne. Some also believed that Dedenne was a good Pokémon to showcase the brand new Fairy-type that was introduced in the game.

A few Reddit users have joined in the conversation and said that Emolga from Generation V is their favorite because it’s a flying squirrel and it’s immune to the move ‘earthquake’. One Reddit user pointed out that Elesa’s Emolga in the Nimbasa City gym was a challenge in Pokémon White and Black.

Others enjoyed Pachirisu from Gen 4 despite not having really good stats. But hey, if this tiny squirrel Pokémon managed to win the Pokémon championships, then there is hope for everyone.

Others expressed their love for Mimikyu as they too deserve more appreciation. After all, Mimikyu came to be because they were jealous of Pikachu’s popularity.

Pokémon has introduced players to different electric-type creatures, with some competing for the same love that Pikachu has. But no matter how cute or skilled they are, nothing can beat the original, especially if it’s the game’s mascot.