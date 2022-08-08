Pokéfans praise this gimmick in the games that captured fans hearts

Pokémon has introduced gimmicks in almost every new game, which has led to mixed reception over the years. However, there was this one feature that managed to pass over to newer titles since its introduction, and fans appreciate that Game Freak has let this gimmick continue in later games.

Reddit user u/RealOttersHoldHands have shared their gratitude to Game Freak on r/Pokémon for keeping regional variants in their later titles. This gimmick was introduced in Generation VII for Pokémon Sun and Moon, where returning Pokémon would receive new appearances based on the region they’re from. A popular example is Exeggutor, as its Alolan form has this creature be as tall as a palm tree due to Alola’s different landscape compared to the Kanto region.

And it seems like fans agree, as the regional variants helped make the Pokémon world feel more alive and vibrant, especially due to the backstory as to why these Pokémon change form and typing. Fans began suggesting other Pokémon that should receive regional variants and how they could incorporate new gimmicks to these variants.

Others pointed out that creating regional variants might be easier than creating new Pokémon designs. But fans don’t seem to have an issue with that, especially as it helps give existing Pokémon with no evolution line a chance to evolve or reimagine existing Pokémon.

Some Pokéfans wished that regional variants were introduced sooner rather than Gen VII. But hey, better late than never, right? Nevertheless, fans appreciate that this gimmick managed to stay in the game past Sun and Moon.

Based on the recent Pokémon Scarlett and Violet presentation during Pokémon Presents, the Paldea region will also have regional Pokémon. So far, they’ve introduced Paldean Wooper, who’s now a poison and ground-type, yet looks almost similar to its Gen II appearance. Hopefully, the newer games will introduce more regional Pokémon in the future once the game is close to its release date.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.