Pokémon Unite Finally Adds A Fan-Favorite Character Next Week

Pokémon Unite‘s next new character is one fans have been frequently requesting ever since the Poké-themed MOBA was released back in July.

Set to complete the trio of Gen 1 starters (Charizard and Venusaur are already playable) when it arrives next month, Blastoise has proven to be the most anticipated roster addition to the game yet. This is due in large part to the water-type having essentially been present in-game from launch. Likely as a result of its kit requiring further development work, the reptile can currently only be fought against during Unite‘s tutorial. Suffice it to say, the finished product looks considerably more polished.

The Switch (and soon also mobile) title’s official Twitter account announced the good news earlier today with an accompanying gameplay teaser. Check it out for yourselves below.

As expected, what with it boasting incredible physical bulk, Blastoise will be introduced as a ranged defender, joining the likes of Slowbro, Crustle, and Snorlax. The archetype is best suited to lane camping and well-timed use of abilities to prevent the opposing team from scoring goals, the trade-off being a relative lack of speed.

Blastoise goes live next week, Sept. 1, barely a fortnight after the addition of Blissey to bolster the ranks of a relatively lackluster support line-up. Which ‘Mon will follow the former has yet to be confirmed, though we do know thanks to last week’s Pokémon Present, that both Mamoswine and Sylveon are in the works. No word yet on which will barrive first, but we’ll be sure to let you know when clarification is provided.

In the meantime, let us know which critter(s) are on your personal wishlist to join Pokémon Unite in the usual place below!