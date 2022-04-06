Pokémon’s upcoming TCG sets get an awesome animated ad

The Pokémon Company has shared a new clip to promote their upcoming TCG sets, Time Gazer and Space Juggler, and unlike their previous ads, this is a completely animated production.

In the clip, two players are facing off in Pokémon TCG as their battle comes to life showing the duel in a battle arena.

The short takes advantage of stunning animation as some of the latest cards to join the Pokémon TCG are on full display including VSTAR Arceus. VSTAR cards are the latest type to join the game after having debuted earlier this year with Star Birth in Japan and Brilliant Stars in the West.

Time Gazer and Space Juggler will include their own VSTAR cards — Origin Form Dialga and Origin Form Palkia respectively. The sets will also include other cards of this type, and a ton of new regular and secret rare cards.

The new dual set of Time Gazer and Space Juggler will launch in stores across Japan on April 8. If you’re in the West and looking to get your hands on these new cards, you’ll need to wait a little longer. Cards from these two sets are expected to launch in the West as part of the May set Astral Radiance. The full list of regular cards set to release was revealed last week and you can check them out on PokeBeach.

It isn’t clear when we’ll get another of these awesome animated ads for Pokémon TCG but you can check out the latest on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.