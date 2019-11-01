Pokémon Go November Research Breakthrough Quest Rewards Revealed

Pokémon Go players looking to upgrade their teams with some fearsome firepower are in luck.

As of today, developer Niantic has rotated the pool of available rewards for completing Research Breakthrough tasks, replacing the existing Flower Crown Eevee with some extremely rare Pokémon. The change is likely in direct response to feedback from fans, many of whom had openly criticized the mobile game’s developer for replacing previous lucrative rewards with little more than a commonly-found Pokémon with a slight cosmetic change.

Niantic has listened, however, and from now until January 1st, 2020, Trainers once again have plenty of reasons to start earning stamps. The full list of possible encounters for completing Field Research tasks is as follows:

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Kyogre

Groudon

For those not in the know or simply in need of a refresher, Research Breakthroughs require players to visit PokéStops to obtain research tasks. Three of these can be held at any one time and, when completed, can be ticked off to earn a stamp. Once seven of these have been collected, Professor Willow will offer his congratulations and reward your efforts with a clash against any of the Legendary ‘Mons specified above.

Due to their power and rarity, you’ll likely need to feed your quarry several berries in order to increase your odds of capture, though should you run dry on Poké Balls, you can flee the encounter, restock and return at a later date to have another shot.

As for hardcore Trainers who have already added all of the above to their Pokédex, fear not – there’s still more than enough reason to log in. As of yesterday, Niantic introduced the first Legendary Pokémon from Black and White‘s Unova. Swords of Justice member Cobalion now has a chance to appear in five-star raids around the world. See here for all the details.