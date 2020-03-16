Resident Evil 3 Demo Rumored To Release Later This Week

With the long-awaited launch of Resident Evil 3 just mere weeks away, Capcom is quickly running out of time to deliver the remake’s demo.

Confirmed to be on the way earlier this month, the developer has since been reluctant to commit to any timeframe other than a frustratingly vague ‘soon,’ though that looks set to change within the next few days. Reliable insider AestheticGamer, who has accurately leaked several details for the survival horror series in the past, has, in the developer’s absence, decided to share a release date over on Twitter. According to the user, fans can expect to get their first hands-on experience of Jill’s reimagined nightmare on March 20th, exactly two weeks ahead of the full game’s arrival.

It’s worth noting, of course, that last year’s Resident Evil 2 received its own limited-time demo, itself being made available for both consoles and PC a fortnight prior to arriving at retail, so the date certainly matches up with Capcom’s usual business strategy. Should AestheticGamer prove to be correct, then, the studio will likely make an official announcement imminently, and we’ll be sure to update you with the specifics as and when they come in.

Originally released in 1999 for PlayStation, Resident Evil 3 follows former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she frantically attempts to escape Raccoon City hours before its destruction by the US government. Tearing itself apart from the inside due to the nefarious Umbrella’s corporations T-Virus experiments, Jill has no choice but to fight her way out, all while being hounded by the fearsome Nemesis. For just a taste of the monstrous bioweapon’s capabilities, see here.

As for Resident Evil Resistance, the multiplayer component is shaping up to be a sizable addition indeed. For everything we know so far about the mode’s various playable characters and maps, hit the respective links.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.