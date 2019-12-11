Resident Evil 3 Fans Going Crazy Over Capcom’s Remake Announcement

At long last, Capcom’s (terribly kept) secret is finally out in the open.

Bookending a months-long period filled with endless rumors, theorizing and speculation, the beloved Japanese developer unveiled Resident Evil 3 to the series’ legion of fans yesterday. Echoing the initial reveal of this year’s Resident Evil 2, it was PlayStation owner Sony that once again had the honor of revealing the latest remake, which sees hero Jill Valentine return, once more, to Raccoon City.

The former S.T.A.R.S. member, along with co-stars Carlos Oliviera and the iconic Nemesis, have received complete redesigns for their comeback tour, all of which, in light of actual in-engine footage being available, look fantastic. In the case of Nemesis, who fans had initially taken to mocking on social media due to a number of controversial changes, the ultimate bioweapon has since enjoyed a reversal of opinions, no doubt thanks, in large part, to gorgeous screenshots such as these.

We are, of course, still several months away from Resident Evil 3‘s surprisingly close release date, but so far, all the vital signs are positive, and survival horror fanatics couldn’t agree more, it seems.

Resident Evil 3 remake is happening, the announcement and then the trailer made it sink in..my boy Nemesis is back! @CapcomUSA_ I f***ing love you! pic.twitter.com/VreaxPfy8O — Skywalker. (@TheRcgueLeader) December 10, 2019

I am SO HYPE for the Resident Evil 3 Remake. — ally 🍯 (@grumpyrobins) December 10, 2019

Let it sink in that we're getting these 4 in the span of 3 months March 3rd 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake

April 3rd 2020 Resident Evil 3 Remake

April 16th 2020 Cyberpunk 2077

May 29th 2020 Last Of Us 2 This is a year we are gonna be living in soon ppl 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/7yIno02to0 — BSK Resident Evil 3 (@BSKtheKing) December 10, 2019

Anyone else find it weird that the resident evil 3 is the campaign for resistance. It’s like they knew resistance was trash so they lumped res 3 with with it 😂 — RoBo Rob GAMING! (@Roborob93) December 10, 2019

Some, on the other hand, have focused their attention elsewhere, namely by voicing their hopes for more remakes of other classic Resident Evil games further down the road.

Resident Evil 3 Remake is cool and all, but Code Veronica Remake when? — TheDekker (@JustDekker) December 10, 2019

Others simply don’t need preview trailers and demos to get the hype juices flowing.

Am I the only one who didn’t care for the Resident Evil 3 trailer? Like I am hyped for the game but my reaction was “meh” after seeing it. — YokeDatOneBloke (@YokeDatOneBloke) December 10, 2019

Resident Evil 3 is due to release April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with pre-orders already live as of yesterday. Those that do secure their copy early will receive a free download code containing alternate outfits for Jill and Carlos based on the original game. You can find more details for that, as well as the remake’s awesome-looking Collector’s Edition, over here.