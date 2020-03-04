Resident Evil 3 Gameplay Reveals Surprise New Feature

With just a few short weeks to go until Resident Evil 3 finally zombie walks onto consoles and PC, hype for the remake is at an all-time high.

As it did with last year’s Resident Evil 2, Capcom is rebuilding the survival horror title from the ground up, sparing no expense in visualizing Jill’s frantic escape from Raccoon City and, of course, the terrifying Nemesis. The towering bioweapon will relentlessly pursue Jill wherever she goes and, unlike the considerably less intelligent Mr. X, has access to various different weapons, including flamethrowers and missile launchers. Not overkill at all, right?

Due to the more dangerous threats she’ll face when compared with Claire and Leon, it goes without saying that developers have given players a number of new tools in order to better evade and manage large crowds of enemies. Previous trailers have already showcased a revamped dodging system from the 90s original, but thanks to new gameplay streamed earlier today, we now know of another improvement being made to the core experience.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As demoed above by one of Capcom UK’s community team, players caught in the clutches of the undead will no longer be powerless to help themselves.Instead, a simple QTE button prompt will flash up on screen whenever Jill is incapacitated which, if pressed repeatedly, will hasten the speed in which she’s able to shrug off her attacker. Those concerned that the tweak will make this particular remake easier than before needn’t be, either – Jill will still take the full amount of damage from such encounters, the only difference being a shortened cinematic sequence.

It’s a small change, then, but a welcome one, nonetheless, and should help to remedy those irritating instances in Resident Evil 2 where the walking dead would oftentimes be, er, a little overzealous in showing their affection. Sadly, no hints as to a potential demo release date were dropped during the stream, though Capcom promises to share more details soon, so watch this space.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.