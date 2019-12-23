Resident Evil 3 Remake Has Less Achievements Than Resident Evil 2

Can Capcom continue the winning streak it established in 2018 with Monster Hunter: World?

Since the action-RPG’s highly anticipated release nearly two years ago, the developer has produced hit after hit with the likes of Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 2‘s long-awaited remake. Whether or not the onslaught of triple-A content will extend into 2020 and beyond remains to be seen, of course, but with Resident Evil 3 now confirmed to be in the pipeline – and due to arrive within a matter of months, no less – fans of the studio’s work are expecting exactly that.

Like Leon and Claire before her, Jill will return to Raccoon City once again with her own remake and be forced to battle (or flee) Umbrella’s monstrous Nemesis every step of the way. Currently, all signs point to Ms. Valentine’s hellish escape story being a continuation of this year’s remarkable Resident Evil 2 in terms of quality, though a recent discovery has some fans concerned.

As per Steam’s store listing, Resident Evil 3 is noted to have a total of 32 achievements. A sizable number, for sure, but nine less than its predecessor. It’s an early indication that Jill’s nightmare will perhaps be a shorter affair than that of Leon and Claire’s but even if that’s the case, there’s an important distinction worth mentioning. Unlike its successor, Resident Evil 2 boasts several individual campaigns – two for each protagonist, to be exact.

That being so, it’s somewhat expected that Jill’s own battle against Umbrella’s horrific machinations will be shorter, and achievements certainly don’t directly correlate with game length. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires and with just over three months to go until launch, Capcom will assuredly be sharing further details sooner rather than later. Watch this space.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.