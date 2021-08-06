Resident Evil 3 Remake Mod Replaces Jill Valentine With Claire Redfield

Capcom has clearly missed a trick in not releasing official DLC for its various Resident Evil titles, allowing players to take control of their favorite heroes. It’s with relative frequency, after all, that modders release their own additions to the survival horror series achieving exactly that, many of which record thousands of unique downloads within the first few weeks of launch alone.

The latest of these creations comes via Nexus Mods user DigitalZky, who has managed to import Claire Redfield’s full character model from 2019’s RE2 remake into its sequel. While this obviously makes no change to how the game plays, downloading and installing the necessary files (link below) will replace Jill Valentine wholesale with her fellow S.T.A.R.S. member’s sister, including cutscenes and facial animations.

Resident Evil 3 Review 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

To get everything working as intended, one will need to grab the standalone Fluffy Manager used as standard for the majority of fan-made Resident Evil content, though it’s worth noting that the high-quality addition doesn’t come without several unintended quirks. It’s not an exhaustive list by any means, but DigitalZky warns users that Claire’s head has a tendency to disappear during specific scripted sequences while using specific costumes will result in Jill’s face replacing the former. An all-around solid addition, then, and one that’s likely to be expanded upon in the future with additional outfits.

Resident Evil 3 is available now, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with both rumors and leaks suggesting that Capcom is currently in the process of developing a remake of its numbered sequel starring Leon S. Kennedy. See here for everything we know so far about that highly anticipated project.