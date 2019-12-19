Resident Evil 3 Remake PC System Requirements Revealed

Resident Evil 3‘s upcoming remake may have spent just as much time in the oven as this year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2, but it sure does feel as if this particular entry in the series is being fast-tracked to release. Officially announced just last week during Sony’s State of Play presentation, fans were shocked to learn that little more than three months stand between them and yet another return visit to Raccoon City.

Capcom has actually been indirectly teasing the remake for several months in the form of Project Resistance, of course, and only via last week’s reveal did audiences learn that the asymmetrical multiplayer experience is in fact intended to be a complementary component of Resident Evil 3. A welcome outcome for critics who believed Resistance was destined to fail as a standalone offering and overall, the marketing campaign has been a success.

With everything now out in the open, then, Capcom has seen fit to share the minimum system requirements that PC owners will need in order to run the game. Check them out below:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11

Not at all surprisingly, the preliminary requirements are identical to those listed for Resident Evil 2, though the specs have yet to specify how much hard drive space buyers will need to reserve for the installation. The missing info is likely a result of Capcom still finalizing the sequel’s file size rather than a desire to keep the figure a secret and you can likely expect the missing field to be updated in the near future.

And that’s a wrap. Resident Evil 3 is out next year, April 3rd, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Don’t miss it.