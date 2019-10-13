Capcom Announces Resident Evil 7 Prequel For Release This Month

At least one more Resident Evil game is due to release before the end of 2019 and no, we’re not talking about Project Resistance.

Capcom’s strange-yet-curious spinoff is currently without a release date and given that fans are only now beginning to beta test the experimental title, it’s likely we won’t be seeing it until 2020 at the earliest. Today, however, the publisher dropped a surprise bombshell on Resi fans by confirming that none other than Resident Evil 7 is scheduled to receive a follow-up. Well sort of, at least. For starters, this addition to the gruesome universe is a prequel to the original and, what’s more, will be by playable only via virtual reality.

Resident Evil 7: Walkthrough The Fear will debut on October 26th and you can sneak an early peek at the VR-exclusive experience via the poster below.

Resident Evil 7 Prequel Announced By Capcom 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, here comes the catch. Little more than a few weeks away from launch it may be, but unless you’re lucky enough to live in Japan, you might as well give up hope of having a play right now. Until Capcom says otherwise, Walkthrough The Fear will be available only to attendees at The Plaza Capcom Ikebukuro VR-X booth in Tokyo and even then, it’s not entirely clear at the time of writing whether the survival horror will be accessible to the public or be invite-only.

As for gameplay, the developer has confirmed that a single playthrough will span around the 40-minute mark (thanks, GameRant) and, unlike the original, will be heavily multiplayer-focused. Two to four daredevils can take on the challenge of surviving the return to the Baker family’s estate in Louisiana which, this being a prequel, will mark the return of its patriarch, Jack Baker. Players will need to scavenge their surroundings and arm themselves with whatever weapons that present themselves in order to escape the nightmare.

For now, that’s all we know, though here’s to hoping that Capcom is well aware of its Western fanbase and decides to bring the surprise Resident Evil 7 spinoff overseas in the near future. Stay tuned.