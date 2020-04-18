Resident Evil – Code: Veronica Remake Might Still Happen

While Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise has been blessed with a duo of excellent modern remakes – with a revamp of the fourth numbered chapter already likely in the works, too – it’s fair to say that some longtime fans have been feeling pretty disappointed and left wanting.

Case in point: Why hasn’t the Japanese publisher pulled the trigger on a reimagining of their fan-favourite title, Resident Evil – Code: Veronica? Surely if the series was following the canonical timeline, then 2000’s Code Veronica follow-up to 1999’s Resident Evil 3: Nemesis would be the next obvious choice for the ol’ remake treatment. Well, apparently not, according to multiple outlets – including We Got This Covered. Instead, another beloved fan-favourite will be receiving the remake treatment: Resident Evil 4.

Not all is lost, though, Code: Veronica devotees! Firstly, Capcom recently released an official survey asking fans if they wanted to see more remakes. Obviously, this bodes well for those looking for their Resident Evil nostalgia fix as it sounds like the company is actively exploring more remakes in the future, and Code: Veronica could potentially be one of them, right?

Secondly, industry insider Dusk Golem AKA AestheticGamer, who has been at the forefront of the majority of the Resident Evil rumors lately, told fans that if they want to see a remake of Code: Veronica from Capcom, they should continue asking for it because after Resident Evil 8 reportedly releases next year, the team on it will need to be transitioned to a new project, and there’s good reason to think it could be another Resident Evil-related title.

Interestingly, the leaker claims that Capcom – unlike some developers – really listens to fan feedback, and so the Japanese company’s probably been hearing the demand for Resident Evil – Code: Veronica to get the remake treatment. In fact, over on Twitter, the industry insider said:

Firstly let me say if you want Code Veronica remake, let your voices be heard, try to vocalize it to Capcom. After Resident Evil 8 is finished those people will have to be put on another project, I actually do know Capcom listens to fan feedback more than many think they do, and after Resident Evil 8 I think will be the most likely time Code Veronica may be put on the table if Capcom thinks there’s interest.

So, there you have it. If you’re interested in a remake of Code: Veronica, then make sure to let your voice be heard by letting Capcom know via their social media channels, or perhaps by shooting them a polite email. It really does sound like the company is actively listening to fan feedback, which is always a noble quality for a publisher and a developer.

But what say you? Would you be up for a Resident Evil – Code: Veronica remake? Or are you tired of all these flippin’ modern reimaginings? Grab a handful of green herbs and let us know in the usual place down below.