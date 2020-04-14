Resident Evil 8 Will Reportedly Support PlayStation VR

With Resident Evil 8 reportedly on course to arrive sometime within the next 12 months, fans are keeping a watchful eye on Capcom’s socials for even the slightest official tease of the sequel.

The developer has yet to confirm such a thing, of course, though with new rumors emerging almost by the day, expectations of an imminent announcement are high. If what we’ve learned so far is to be believed, the series’ eighth mainline installment will mark a massive diversion from the norm in terms of gameplay, potentially to the extent of being yet another soft reboot. In terms of story, both Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield are said to be making a comeback, with the former having retreated to a quiet European village along with wife Mia, following the events of 7.

Claimed to once again be adopting a first-person perspective, players will explore various locations, including a network of underground tunnels, laboratories and a mysterious castle nestled away within a nearby mountain range. What’s more, we’ve now learned that, much like its predecessor, Resident Evil 8 is intended to support full compatibility with PlayStation VR.

Resident Evil 8: Village Reportedly Releasing Early Next Year 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latest leak comes by way of Gematsu which, besides sharing the above, corroborates to the site separate leaks concerning the existence of a Resident Evil 4 remake.

That project isn’t scheduled to arrive until 2022 at the earliest, however, as Capcom has opted to prioritize pushing the franchise’s ongoing narrative forward before delivering more reimagined versions of classic entries. An interesting development, then, and we’re certainly excited to see if the studio can manage to deliver yet another first-class survival horror VR experience. Resident Evil 7, after all, is considered to be a poster child, of sorts, for the technology for singlehandedly showcasing just how well it can complement traditional gaming setups.

Resident Evil 8 is rumored to be in development for next-gen consoles and PC for release in 2021.