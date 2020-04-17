Resident Evil Fans Devastated Over Leon Kennedy Actor’s Death

With the news of Paul Haddad’s death spreading, Resident Evil fans from all over have been flocking to Twitter to share their memories of one of the voice actor’s most iconic roles.

For those who are a bit out of the loop, here’s a quick recap. As we recently reported, Paul Haddad, the voice actor who originally voiced rookie Raccoon City Police Department cop Leon S. Kennedy in the original Resident Evil 2, passed away earlier this week at the age of 56. The news was originally shared by Invader Studios, an Italian game development company that collaborated with Haddad on their 2019 title, Daymare: 1998. While a cause of death has not been confirmed, there are reports floating around Paul was battling stage-3 throat cancer.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter is chock-full of reactions, heartfelt comments, and even some impressive fan art from gamers, many of whom have fond memories for the original Resident Evil 2 and Haddad’s voiceover performance.

My heart is heavy to say Paul Haddad has passed away. You did an amazing job as Leon. There was a part in the game I had stopped walking due to how dark it was in a hallway and Leon said “come on come on you can do it” it gave me courage to continue on. #ResidentEvil2 pic.twitter.com/hUQAz3ALT1 — Happy gaming! Juegen felices! (@mrsplayer21) April 17, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of Paul Haddad. Resident Evil 2 has always been an absolute favourite of mine, and I will cherish it even more now during any future replays. RIP 🎮❤️ pic.twitter.com/ILEF0Z4X5A — Naomi (@MissSmeghead) April 17, 2020

I wish I didn't have to bring you guys this news, but recently we lost a member of the Resident Evil family. Paul Haddad, the original voice of Leon, has passed away. I found out yesterday and couldn't believe it, I still can't. Just some of my favorite Leon moments. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hinYeSAzgR — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) April 17, 2020

RIP PAUL HADDAD. The voice of Leon in RE2 1998. Your performance was one of the reasons Leon became one of my favourite characters of the series and helped shaped the portrayals of Leon afterwards.

"I will always remember you. Goodbye…" pic.twitter.com/emcSBeuAUy — James Hollifield – Steinmann (BBMACK) (@BB_MACK) April 17, 2020

May You rest in peace, Mr. Paul Haddad. pic.twitter.com/i15TDqFGKY — Krzysztof CzerwonePole (@reydols) April 17, 2020

While Haddad might best be remembered for his role in the original release of Resident Evil 2, he’s been credited with close to 50 different roles, per his IMDb page. Fans of children’s television shows from the ’90s and 2000s will be interested to hear that Paul had recurring roles in Babar, Rupert, The Adventures of Tintin, The Busy World of Richard Scarry, and Franklin. Interestingly, he also voiced a handful of characters on X-Men: The Animated Series, including Quicksilver/Pietro Mximoff and Arkon.

While he might not have reprised his role as Leon S. Kennedy in future installments of the Resident Evil games, it’s quite clear Haddad will not be forgotten anytime soon, and that his work has touched the hearts and minds of gamers all over.