Respawn Is Already Working On Season 8 Of Apex Legends

Respawn has no intention of slowing down the pace of updates for Apex Legends anytime soon.

The battle royale, second only to Epic Games’ Fortnite in terms of sheer player numbers, has received consistent content updates on a near-monthly basis ever since launch aimed at keeping the playing experience feeling fresh indefinitely. New characters, maps, modes and cosmetics continue to roll in on the regular, then, but for just how long can the developer keep up the impressive pace?

According to Apex design director Jason McCord, the simple answer is for the foreseeable future. Discussing the ups and downs of working on a title that requires such a fast turnaround with fans over on Twitter, McCord says he doesn’t expect players to stay hooked indefinitely and that fatigue will inevitably set in regardless of how quick it’s able to deliver new things to do.

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“So anyway, stick with us! Or if you don’t, maybe come back and check us out later,” he says, adding: “We’ll still be here, doing the best we can.” Before signing off, however, McCord confirms that the studio is already hard at work on testing future seasons, all the way up to an eighth. “We are literally testing content for Season 5, 6, 7 and 8 regularly. We have LOTS coming and aren’t going anywhere.”

Assuming everything goes according to plan, then, the future of Apex Legends is already planned out for the next year at the very least. Is that enough to maintain interest in the competitive shooter as high as it has been over the last 12 months though, or do you think drastic changes akin to Fortnite Chapter 2 are in order? Let us know your thoughts in the usual place below!

For a rundown of all the latest goings-on in-game, including our guide to The Old Ways event released earlier this week, see here.