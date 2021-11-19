RWBY desperately tries to get included in Fortnite and MultiVersus

There’s one anime franchise that’s apparently feeling left out in the face of the many crossover videogames either on the market now or soon to become available to fans.

With the official announcement this week from free-to-play battle royale Fortnite that they would be having an anime crossover with Naruto as well as the announcement from Warner Bros. that they would be launching their own free-to-play Smash Bros.-like brawler, MultiVersus, with a crossover of many franchises like DC and Looney Tunes, the official Twitter account of RWBY gave shout-outs to both.

Homeless people don't even be begging as much as RWBY's official account does this is sad😭 pic.twitter.com/lPcIfCzBvv — Hapi #BLM (@HapiofMorArdain) November 18, 2021

Many fans on Twitter found this sad fact humorous, it turned out.

I heard that RWBY made a pissy reply to the Fortnite Naruto announcement because they tried to get a RWBY crossover in Fortnite and were rejected, so I had to go check to see if it was real. pic.twitter.com/XaW5TaCe3q — Best RT's in the Game (@HBJohnXuandou) November 16, 2021

Sadly, Adventure Time‘s Jake the Dog and RWBY‘s Ruby may never meet, despite that being a very real possibility if the aforementioned anime was included in MultiVersus.

One user pointed out how since Warner Bros. owns the platform where RWBY airs, RoosterTeeth, it could very much be the case in the future that characters could appear in MultiVersus, perhaps as downloadable content, in the future.

Warner Bros owns RoosterTeeth which means that there is a chance RWBY might show up in Multiverse pic.twitter.com/ND2pKAc5O0 — Cynga, Santa Believer™ 🦖🎄🎅 (@cyngapra) November 18, 2021

Still others on the internet insisted that perhaps RWBY didn’t have to look so far to have a fun crossover. Why not make an appearance on fellow RoosterTeeth show Red Vs. Blue?

Or Or hear me out… red vs blue pic.twitter.com/aycPm6IDoE — liegeois23 🦃 (@thatfucker23) November 18, 2021

If you’re not familiar RWBY is an anime-influenced American adult computer-animated web series created by Monty Oum. Set in the fictional world of Remnant, in which young people can train to become warriors, the inhabitants of the world must do so in order to protect themselves from monsters called Grimm.

What anime crossover would you next like to see in your favorite videogame? Leave it in the comments below.