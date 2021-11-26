S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury enters the fray in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games continues its long string of collaborations with Marvel Studios today, adding a brand-new skin to Fortnite. While fans speculated that it would be related to the recently debuted Hawkeye series, today Nick Fury was added to the Fortnite outfit roster.

The new Nick Fury Outfit boasts a glider, harvesting tool, loading screen, and back bling and you can purchase them together for a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks.

The master of espionage has arrived on the Island.



Grab the Nick Fury Outfit, and the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. Set, in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/ZdENKuEGaa — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2021

If you’d prefer just some of the individual components, they are also on sale separately. The Nick Fury outfit is 1,600 V-Bucks, Director’s Scythe for 800, and First-Strike Glider for 800 also.

Earlier this month we saw another Marvel skin added to the game, the popular X-Men character Dark Phoenix. These additions are the latest Marvel collaborations added to the game, but Marvel and Fortnite have a long history of working together with almost the entire Avengers roster and many other characters already available in the game from previous seasons.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 is almost at its end with the season-closing event “The End” scheduled for Dec. 4. If you haven’t yet worked through this season’s battle pass, you’ll want to get onto that now as we have entered the final stretch of the season.

If you’re looking to get this Nick Fury outfit, don’t hold on too long either, as it will only be available for a limited time before it goes back into rotation.