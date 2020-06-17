New PlayStation Store Sale Features 75% Savings On Almost 250 Games

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic that has gripped the world, gamers have had good reason to stay home and partake in their favourite hobby. With all this extra downtime, publishers have begun doing their bit to help keep folks happy and entertained while they’re stuck indoors. In other words, plenty of companies – like Ubisoft, Amazon and Sony – have rolled out a bunch of eye-catching sales, as well as a bevy of free games, to help keep us busy in these trying times.

Case in point: Sony has just dropped a huge PlayStation Store sale that slashes up to 75% off the price of around 250 video games. Dubbed the “Save Up To 75% Sale,” the new promotion features an assortment of some of the biggest and best titles on PS4, such as Far Cry, Alien, DOOM, Dragon Age, Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Yakuza, Mortal Kombat, Watch Dogs, Judgment, The Sinking City, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Ace Combat, Dishonored, Prey, The Surge, Resident Evil, Persona, Sonic, Ghost Recon, Jurassic World, Ace Combat, Digimon, and more.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best deals on offer in Sony’s latest “Save Up To 75%” promotion:

$10 or less

Alien: Isolation — $6 — Save 80 percent

Alien: Isolation – The Collection — $8 — Save 80 percent

Banner Saga 1 — $5 — Save 80 percent

Banner Saga 2 — $5 — Save 80 percent

Battle Chasers: Nightwar — $7 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 1 — $3 — Save 80 percent

Battlefield 4 — $6 — Save 70 percent

Black Clover: Quartet Knights — $10 — Save 83 percent

Darksiders III Season Pass — $8 — Save 60 percent

DOOM — $10 — Save 50 percent

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $8 — Save 80 percent

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2– $9 — Save 85 percent

Far Cry 4 — $7 — Save 67 percent

Homefront: The Revolution + Expansion Pass — $8 — Save 80 percent

Hunting Simulator — $8 — Save 80 percent

Killing Floor 2 — $10 — Save 67 percent

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition — $4 — Save 80 percent

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition — $8 — Save 80 percent

Mortal Kombat X — $6 — Save 70 percent

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — $9 — Save 85 percent

Need for Speed Rivals — $5 — Save 75 percent

Onrush — $5 — Save 80 percent

Pang Adventures — $4 — Save 60 percent

Project Cars — $5 — Save 75 percent

Tales of Beseria — $6 — Save 70 percent

Tembo The Badass Elephant — $5 — Save 65 percent

The Council – The Complete Season — $7 — Save 70 percent

The Crew — $7 — Save 67 percent

Thief — $2 — Save 90 percent

Toren — $2 –Save 75 percent

Totally Reliable Delivery Service — $10 — Save 30 percent

UNO — $3 — Save 70 percent

Unravel + Unravel Two — $9 — Save 70 percent

Watch Dogs — $7 — Save 65 percent

Watch Dogs 2 — $10 — Save 80 percent

Windjammers — $6 — Save 60 percent

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap — $8 — Save 60 percent

Yakuza 0 — $10 — Save 50 percent

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — $10 — Save 50 percent

Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent

Ys Origin — $8 — Save 60 percent

Zombi — $4 — Save 80 percent

$11 – $19

Accel World VS Sword Art Online — $15 — Save 75 percent

Ash of Gods: Redemption — $15 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy — $7 — Save 70 percent

Banner Saga 3 — $12 — Save 50 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $12 — Save 70 percent

Birthdays the Beginning — $16 — Save 60 percent

Call of Cthulhu — $14 — Save 65 percent

Cities: Skylines — $12 — Save 70 percent

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls — $15 — Save 50 percent

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death — $12 — Save 70 percent

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent

Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance — $15 — Save 50 percent

ELEX — $15 — Save 75 percent

Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent

Fade to Silence — $18 — Save 40 percent

Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent

Grand Kingdom — $15 — Save 50 percent

GRID Ultimate Edition — $18 — Save 70 percent

Gundam Versus — $15 — Save 75 percent

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle — $12 — Save 80 percent

Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $16 — Save 60 percent

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — $12 — Save 75 percent

My Hero One’s Justice — $15 — Save 75 percent

One Piece: Burning Blood — $12 — Save 80 percent

Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 — $17 — Save 50 percent

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle — $20 — Save 70 percent

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness — $12 — Save 60 percent

Rage 2 — $18 — Save 70 percent

Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle — $16 — Save 60 percent

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition — $12 — Save 60 percent

Rez Infinite — $15 — Save 50 percent

Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul — $12 — Save 80 percent

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition — $18 — Save 75 percent

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition — $17 — Save 80 percent

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — $12 — Save 60 percent

The Evil Within Digital Bundle — $15 — Save 50 percent

The Sinking City — $15 — Save 75 percent

The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition — $19 — Save 75 percent

Valkyria Chronicles — $15 — Save 50 percent

$20 or More

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition — $28 — Save 67 percent

AO Tennis 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $60 — Save 70 percent

Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

Cities Skylines: Mayor’s Edition — $30 — Save 70 percent

Code Vein Deluxe Edition — $48 — Save 40 percent

Danganronpa 1•2 Reload — $20 — Save 50 percent

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $30 — Save 50 percent

Darksiders Genesis — $28 — Save 30 percent

Darksiders III — $30 — Save 50 percent

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition — $32 — Save 60 percent

Dishonored 2 — $20 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition — $20 — Save 60 percent

For Honor Complete Edition — $25 — Save 75 percent

God Eater 3 — $30 — Save 50 percent

GreedFall — $20 — Save 60 percent

Judgment — $24 — Save 60 percent

Jurassic World Evolution — $20 — Save 60 percent

Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition — $26 — Save 60 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent

Monkey King: Hero is back — $20 — Save 50 percent

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 — $36 — Save 40 percent

Monster Jam Steel Titans — $20 — Save 50 percent

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO — $25 — Save 50 percent

New Gundam Breaker — $20 — Save 67 percent

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition — $27 — Save 66 percent

One Piece World Seeker — 30 — Save 50 percent

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition — $35 — Save 60 percent

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows — $36 — Save 40 percent

Operencia: The Stolen Sun — $21 — Save 30 percent

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection — $27 — Save 50 percent

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition — $39 — Save 35 percent

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition — $26 — Save 67 percent

Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent

Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter — $25 — Save 50 percent

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts — $20 — Save 50 percent

Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition — $22 — Save 75 percent

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! — $20 — Save 60 percent

Tetris Effect — $50 — Save 50 percent

The Surge 1 and 2 – Dual Pack — $30 — Save 50 percent

The Surge 2 — $25 — Save 50 percent

The Ultimate Sonic Bundle — $40 — Save 34 percent

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition — $40 — Save 67 percent

Wreckfest — $24 — Save 40 percent

Wreckfest — $36 — Save 40 percent

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana — $30 — Save 50 percent

As you can see, there’s a huge amount of games on offer in Sony’s latest sale, but if you’re after any recommendations, I can give you a wee hand there. If you’re in the mood for some scares, I’d highly recommend Tango Gameworks’ underrated survival-horror, The Evil Within for $15, or Creative Assembly’s authentic love-letter to the beloved sci-fi cinematic classic Alien: Isolation for $6.

On the other hand, if you’re after an action-RPG, I’d recommend either Spiders’ GreedFall for $20, or Deck13’s souls-like The Surge 2 for $25. Frankly, there’s a ton of great games in this latest promotion, so it’s hard to go wrong with most of the titles on this list. For those of you who want to check out Sony’s latest sale in full, though, you can go ahead and do so here.