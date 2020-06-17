New PlayStation Store Sale Features 75% Savings On Almost 250 Games
In the wake of the ongoing pandemic that has gripped the world, gamers have had good reason to stay home and partake in their favourite hobby. With all this extra downtime, publishers have begun doing their bit to help keep folks happy and entertained while they’re stuck indoors. In other words, plenty of companies – like Ubisoft, Amazon and Sony – have rolled out a bunch of eye-catching sales, as well as a bevy of free games, to help keep us busy in these trying times.
Case in point: Sony has just dropped a huge PlayStation Store sale that slashes up to 75% off the price of around 250 video games. Dubbed the “Save Up To 75% Sale,” the new promotion features an assortment of some of the biggest and best titles on PS4, such as Far Cry, Alien, DOOM, Dragon Age, Assassin’s Creed, Battlefield, Mass Effect, Yakuza, Mortal Kombat, Watch Dogs, Judgment, The Sinking City, Kingdom Come Deliverance, Ace Combat, Dishonored, Prey, The Surge, Resident Evil, Persona, Sonic, Ghost Recon, Jurassic World, Ace Combat, Digimon, and more.
Here’s a rundown of some of the best deals on offer in Sony’s latest “Save Up To 75%” promotion:
$10 or less
- Alien: Isolation — $6 — Save 80 percent
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection — $8 — Save 80 percent
- Banner Saga 1 — $5 — Save 80 percent
- Banner Saga 2 — $5 — Save 80 percent
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar — $7 — Save 75 percent
- Battlefield 1 — $3 — Save 80 percent
- Battlefield 4 — $6 — Save 70 percent
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights — $10 — Save 83 percent
- Darksiders III Season Pass — $8 — Save 60 percent
- DOOM — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition — $8 — Save 80 percent
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2– $9 — Save 85 percent
- Far Cry 4 — $7 — Save 67 percent
- Homefront: The Revolution + Expansion Pass — $8 — Save 80 percent
- Hunting Simulator — $8 — Save 80 percent
- Killing Floor 2 — $10 — Save 67 percent
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition — $4 — Save 80 percent
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition — $8 — Save 80 percent
- Mortal Kombat X — $6 — Save 70 percent
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker — $9 — Save 85 percent
- Need for Speed Rivals — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Onrush — $5 — Save 80 percent
- Pang Adventures — $4 — Save 60 percent
- Project Cars — $5 — Save 75 percent
- Tales of Beseria — $6 — Save 70 percent
- Tembo The Badass Elephant — $5 — Save 65 percent
- The Council – The Complete Season — $7 — Save 70 percent
- The Crew — $7 — Save 67 percent
- Thief — $2 — Save 90 percent
- Toren — $2 –Save 75 percent
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service — $10 — Save 30 percent
- UNO — $3 — Save 70 percent
- Unravel + Unravel Two — $9 — Save 70 percent
- Watch Dogs — $7 — Save 65 percent
- Watch Dogs 2 — $10 — Save 80 percent
- Windjammers — $6 — Save 60 percent
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Yakuza 0 — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life — $10 — Save 50 percent
- Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent
- Ys Origin — $8 — Save 60 percent
- Zombi — $4 — Save 80 percent
$11 – $19
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Ash of Gods: Redemption — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy — $7 — Save 70 percent
- Banner Saga 3 — $12 — Save 50 percent
- Battlefield 1 Revolution — $12 — Save 70 percent
- Birthdays the Beginning — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Call of Cthulhu — $14 — Save 65 percent
- Cities: Skylines — $12 — Save 70 percent
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death — $12 — Save 70 percent
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Digimon World: Next Order — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance — $15 — Save 50 percent
- ELEX — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Elite Dangerous: Deluxe Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Fade to Silence — $18 — Save 40 percent
- Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 75 percent
- Grand Kingdom — $15 — Save 50 percent
- GRID Ultimate Edition — $18 — Save 70 percent
- Gundam Versus — $15 — Save 75 percent
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — $12 — Save 75 percent
- My Hero One’s Justice — $15 — Save 75 percent
- One Piece: Burning Blood — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 — $17 — Save 50 percent
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle — $20 — Save 70 percent
- Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Rage 2 — $18 — Save 70 percent
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle — $16 — Save 60 percent
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition — $12 — Save 60 percent
- Rez Infinite — $15 — Save 50 percent
- Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul — $12 — Save 80 percent
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition — $18 — Save 75 percent
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition — $17 — Save 80 percent
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — $12 — Save 60 percent
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle — $15 — Save 50 percent
- The Sinking City — $15 — Save 75 percent
- The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition — $19 — Save 75 percent
- Valkyria Chronicles — $15 — Save 50 percent
$20 or More
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition — $28 — Save 67 percent
- AO Tennis 2 — $36 — Save 40 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $60 — Save 70 percent
- Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent
- Cities Skylines: Mayor’s Edition — $30 — Save 70 percent
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition — $48 — Save 40 percent
- Danganronpa 1•2 Reload — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Darksiders Genesis — $28 — Save 30 percent
- Darksiders III — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition — $32 — Save 60 percent
- Dishonored 2 — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition — $20 — Save 60 percent
- For Honor Complete Edition — $25 — Save 75 percent
- God Eater 3 — $30 — Save 50 percent
- GreedFall — $20 — Save 60 percent
- Judgment — $24 — Save 60 percent
- Jurassic World Evolution — $20 — Save 60 percent
- Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition — $26 — Save 60 percent
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Monkey King: Hero is back — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 — $36 — Save 40 percent
- Monster Jam Steel Titans — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 — $30 — Save 50 percent
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO — $25 — Save 50 percent
- New Gundam Breaker — $20 — Save 67 percent
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition — $27 — Save 66 percent
- One Piece World Seeker — 30 — Save 50 percent
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition — $35 — Save 60 percent
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows — $36 — Save 40 percent
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun — $21 — Save 30 percent
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection — $27 — Save 50 percent
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition — $39 — Save 35 percent
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition — $26 — Save 67 percent
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Sherlock Holmes : The Devil’s Daughter — $25 — Save 50 percent
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts — $20 — Save 50 percent
- Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition — $22 — Save 75 percent
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! — $20 — Save 60 percent
- Tetris Effect — $50 — Save 50 percent
- The Surge 1 and 2 – Dual Pack — $30 — Save 50 percent
- The Surge 2 — $25 — Save 50 percent
- The Ultimate Sonic Bundle — $40 — Save 34 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition — $40 — Save 67 percent
- Wreckfest — $24 — Save 40 percent
- Wreckfest — $36 — Save 40 percent
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana — $30 — Save 50 percent
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
As you can see, there’s a huge amount of games on offer in Sony’s latest sale, but if you’re after any recommendations, I can give you a wee hand there. If you’re in the mood for some scares, I’d highly recommend Tango Gameworks’ underrated survival-horror, The Evil Within for $15, or Creative Assembly’s authentic love-letter to the beloved sci-fi cinematic classic Alien: Isolation for $6.
On the other hand, if you’re after an action-RPG, I’d recommend either Spiders’ GreedFall for $20, or Deck13’s souls-like The Surge 2 for $25. Frankly, there’s a ton of great games in this latest promotion, so it’s hard to go wrong with most of the titles on this list. For those of you who want to check out Sony’s latest sale in full, though, you can go ahead and do so here.
Comments