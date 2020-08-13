New Screenshot And Story Details For Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

With only a few months to go until Microsoft and Sony’s new hardware finally hits retail, Spider-Man: Miles Morales remains one of the only next-gen exclusives that the general public is aware of. Capcom’s Resident Evil 8 falls into the same camp, of course, and, heavily rumored as it is to feature full compatibility with PlayStation VR, has already given the latter platform holder a leg-up on its main competitor.

With that said, however, Insomniac’s initial reveal for the next chapter in Spider-Man’s video game adventures hasn’t exactly gone off without a hitch. While we now know, thanks to subsequent clarification, that Miles Morales is considered a standalone title, it’ll be much smaller in scope – best likened to Naughty Dog’s Uncharted spinoff, Lost Legacy – when compared with the 2018 original featuring OG Wall-Crawler, Peter Parker.

That shouldn’t be taken to mean that Insomniac isn’t pouring the same amount of care and attention into this instalment as it did with Parker’s story, however, as not only is Miles’ tale his own but so too, is his array of Spider powers. Oh, and there’s the fresh suit as well, which you can check out a new image of via the gallery below.

As far as story details go, the developer is justifiably keen to keep specifics under wraps, though does reveal to Entertainment Weekly that this tale takes place roughly one year after the events of Spider-Man PS4. Miles is spurred into donning the iconic outfit when his home neighborhood of Harlem comes becomes the staging ground of a war between a mysterious criminal organization armed with high-grade weapons and a shadowy energy corporation. Unsurprisingly, what exactly the two factions are warring over is a question left unanswered, though I imagine it’s not something best suited to being left in the hands of criminals, given the superhero’s involvement.

And that’s your lot with this latest update. You can expect further teasers for Spider-Man: Miles Morales to arrive ahead of its projected holiday 2020 launch, but in the meantime, let us know what you make of the admittedly vague plot synopsis in the usual place below.