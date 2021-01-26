Star Wars Battlefront II Was Downloaded Nearly 20 Million Times During Free EGS Promotion

Star Wars Battlefront II has proven itself to be a force (pun intended) to be reckoned with over the last week or so.

Following confirmation from Epic Games earlier this month that the multiplayer title would be free to download for a limited time on its storefront, players in their millions have flocked to grab their own copy to keep. So popular has the giveaway been, in fact, that EA was forced to expand server space during peak hours in order to accommodate the influx of fresh recruits, and we’re not even remotely surprised by that given the publisher’s recent sharing of the numbers.

Over on Twitter, it confirmed that almost 20 million visitors to a galaxy far, far away downloaded Battlefront II during the promotion. An impressive figure in itself, no doubt, though it’s worth noting that not all of these newcomers are likely to stick around for good, especially as what you see is what you’ll get. Indeed, DICE no longer supports the title with new content as of last year, a decision that, judging by responses to EA’s announcement, remains a point of contention for many fans.

Star Wars Battlefront II Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With not even remarkably successful petitions managing to trigger a stance change in that regard, most loyal players are keeping their fingers collectively crossed for an eventual sequel. As luck would have it, not one but two additional installments are rumored to already be in the early stages of production, with the first said to receive a teaser sometime in April.

We’ll naturally be keeping an eye out for further details, but in the meantime, let us know how you’ve been getting on with Star Wars Battlefront II in the usual place below!