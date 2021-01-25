EA Reportedly Developing 2 More Star Wars Battlefront Games

Star Wars Battlefront II may not be receiving any further support from DICE following EA’s executive decision to have the studio redouble efforts of hammering its next installment in the Battlefield series into shape, but that certainly doesn’t signal the end of any further multiplayer adventures set in a galaxy far, far away.

Indeed, while it’s not immediately clear just what’s transpired behind the scenes with regards to the publisher’s exclusivity deal with Disney, the establishment of Lucasfilm Games (and its subsequent announcement of several Star Wars video game projects by other industry players) has essentially ended that contract. Assumedly, this would free up Battlefront to be iterated upon by a company other than EA, though it would appear, for the foreseeable future, at least, that the IP is staying put.

According to prolific insider Daniel Richtman, not one but two sequels to 2017’s Battlefront II are in the works, with the first likely to enter full-scale production following the release of Battlefield 6. These developments come just days following claims from an anonymous user on Reddit that a Battlefront 3 announcement could arrive as soon as spring this year, with a launch date likely due sometime in 2022.

If all of the above proves true, a fourth entry likely wouldn’t materialize until 2024 at the earliest – far beyond the reported conclusion of EA and Disney’s aforementioned deal. A great many ifs and buts to consider here, then, and folks looking for something concrete as a takeaway will likely have to wait a little longer. For now, though, all eyes will be on the purported April 2020 date for the first Star Wars Battlefront 3 teaser. Watch this space for more details.