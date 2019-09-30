The long-awaited launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is within reach. Next month, Respawn will finally deliver on the bonafide single-player adventure set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away that fans have been clamouring for ever since EA acquired sole proprietorship of the IP from Disney several years ago. That deal extends only to video games, of course, and so far, the publisher is considered to have squandered the franchise’s potential on two controversial Star Wars Battlefront reboots.

Assuming Jedi: Fallen Order delivers on its promise of providing a rich narrative and slick gameplay, though, Cal Kestis’ journey from Padawan learner to Jedi proper will be the reversal of fortunes many are so desperately hoping to witness, not least EA.

Anyway, back to the matter at hand. With judgement day fast approaching, Microsoft has put together two limited-edition Xbox One bundles for prospective console owners, both of which come packed with some terrific bonuses, and you can check them out below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Bundles Include Two Free Stars Wars Games 1 of 2

Pre-Order bonuses

Orange Lightsaber Blade Color

BEE D-1 Skin

Mygeeto Campaign Hilt

Umbaran Campaign Hilt

A neat collection of cosmetics for use in Cal’s adventure, then, but the real incentive comes by way of two additional Star Wars games included for the low, low price of free. Bonafide RPG classics Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel are yours at no extra cost for pre-ordering either the $499 or $299 bundles and will be delivered as digital download codes within 10 days of Jedi: Fallen Order‘s launch.

Somewhat disappointingly, both promotions include standard Xbox One consoles rather than one decked out in unique Star Wars decals, so if you already own one, there’s nothing here to justify a collector’s purchase. Those of you intending to take Microsoft up on its offer, however, can do so by hitting the link below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out November 15th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and, if you haven’t already, check out last week’s action-packed trailer over here.