‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ arrives on Steam to ‘mostly negative’ reviews

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now out, with the critical consensus offering that it’s a fine sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order. The game picks up Cal Kestis’ story five years on, showing him continuing to battle the Empire while unearthing an ancient galactic mystery, but for all the many things the game does right, it’s having a bumpy launch.

Our review criticized the game for its performance issues and various bugs, though hopes were high that the day one patch would improve things. While the jury is out on the PlayStation and Xbox versions, the PC release isn’t looking so hot.

As of writing, Survivor has received 820 reviews on Steam, with 631 of those giving it a “not recommended” thumbs down. This is almost entirely for performance-related criticism, with users dubbing it a “horrendous PC port,” saying it “runs like absolute garbage,” cries for publishers to “stop releasing games like this,” and succinctly, that people have “paid a lot of money for a game that barely works.”

EA has promised that further patches are on the way over the coming weeks, and many other users recommend making sure graphics drivers are fully updated to make the game run better, but it seems we can add Survivor to the teetering pile of games that have had a difficult launch.

We want to underline that Survivor is a great game, but maybe hold off on playing it on PC until further patches arrive and the game is running as it should. Do customers deserve better?